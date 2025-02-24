Steven Soderbergh's PRESENCE Coming to Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning film studio NEON has announced that Steven Soderbergh’s Presence will be available for digital purchase and rental beginning February 25th. The film will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting May 20th.

After NEON acquired the film at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Presence went on to receive even more critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since generated significant buzz thanks to a unique marketing campaign. The campaign began with a captivating Julia Fox realtor billboard stunt in downtown Manhattan, featuring a phone number that received over 1,500 voicemails. Presence is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed nearly $7 million in theaters.

It moves through the house, uneasy and unseen, a witness to the most painful and unguarded moments of the troubled family within. And with a growing urgency, the Presence gradually pieces together what it needs to do. An unusual, unnerving, and emotional thriller from writer David Koepp and director Steven Soderbergh. Hailed as “an innovative and dizzyingly immersive thriller” and “a shattering mystery that will chill you,” PRESENCE was written by David Koepp, directed by Steven Soderbergh, and stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, West Mulholland and Julia Fox.

Photo Credit: Peter Andrews/The Spectral Spirit Company

Comments