Spectrum News NY1's ON STAGE Will Look at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

This week host Frank DiLella will take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the iconic MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE by covering the full process, from rehearsals all the way to the parade route. DiLella will get up-close with Executive Producer Susan Tercero, Creative Director Rick Pomer, Creative Producer Welsey Whately and Senior Director of Production John Piper to discuss the parade's history and how hundreds of employees, family and friends, and Broadway stars help to carry on the annual tradition that features an array of beloved balloons from Snoopy to SpongeBob SquarePants, and of course jolly Old St. Nick. In addition, a world famous Radio City Rockette will share her first-hand experience performing in the parade.

Plus, the casts of "Ain't Too Proud" and "Tina" will share their thoughts on what it's like to perform on the streets of New York City for the big event.

On Stage airs on channel 1.





