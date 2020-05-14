Spanish Broadcasting System Partners With Commissioner Joe Martinez To Deliver Sweets To Seniors

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., is partnering with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to deliver tasty sweets to our seniors in the Gran Via Apartments this Friday, May 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. SBS and The Commissioner want to recognize our seniors by making their day a little sweeter during this time of confinement and in observance of Older Americans Month.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Commissioner Joe Martinez, would like to recognize and thank the local radio and tv stations that are taking part in this event through the Spanish Broadcasting System: Z92.3FM, El Zol 106.7FM, Ritmo 95.7FM, and MegaTV.

"This gesture is one way to brighten the day for our seniors. We need to help strengthen their spirits by showing them we are thinking of them, especially during this time when they are feeling isolated," said Commissioner Martinez. "We should take a moment to recognize those that have contributed so much to raise and care for us."

Spanish Broadcasting System is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness.





