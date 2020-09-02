Sound Talent Group Launches Sound Talent Media Podcast Network

Dave Shapiro, Tim Borror and Matt Andersen make up the group.

Sound Talent Group, the bi-coastal entertainment agency created by music industry vets Dave Shapiro, Tim Borror and Matt Andersen, have partnered with Mike Mowery of JabberJaw Network to form Sound Talent Media. The new home of podcasts like Axe to Grind, Chris DeMakes a Podcast, The Punk Rock MBA, The Peer Pleasure Podcast, The Ex-Man with Doc Coyle, That One Time on Tour and more.

"We are thrilled to launch Sound Talent Media. Bringing these shows together under one roof allows us to combine resources and increase the collective reach of the network. We see this as a great opportunity to further grow these existing podcasts and to provide a platform to help develop new shows," says Andersen on this new venture for Sound Talent.

Sound Talent Media's curated network of podcasts covers a diverse Spectrum of topics in the music and lifestyle space. Several shows on the network are hosted by artists and the company sees their connection with fans an important aspect to support during the pandemic.

Shapiro adds, "In a time with so much uncertainty in the music industry, we feel it's extremely important to help artists find new creative outlets. We're excited to help so many artists engage directly with the fans during this time. We believe this will also create a new connection that will live on long after this pandemic has passed."

Sound Talent Media has no plans to slow down. The company is in talks with more creators and plans to further expand the network in the coming months.

View More TV Stories Related Articles