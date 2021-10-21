Sophie Okonedo Joins Ewan McGregor in Apple TV's RAYMOND & RAY

Sophie Okonedo and Maribel Verdú have been announced to join Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in Apple's upcoming Raymond and Ray film.

Deadline reports that the film, directed by Rodrigo Garcia, is currently in production in Virginia. It follows two half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) who have both lived in the shadow of their terrible father. His funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves with their strong sense of humor.

Okonedo will play Keira, a strict nurse who is a source of comfort for their father during his final days.

Sophie Okonedo is a British film, theatre and television actress. She is known for her role in the British coming-of-age drama Young Soul Rebels and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun. She played Elizabeth Proctor in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Crucible.