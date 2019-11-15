Sophia Di Martino to Co-Star with Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus' LOKI Series

The "Loki" limited series for Disney+ will star Sophia Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston, according to Deadline.

Hiddleston returns as the mercurial Loki, the god of mischief and everyone's favorite villain in stories that take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

The series set to premiere in 2021 will be written by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron.

Di Martion is best known for her work in "Flowers," "The Darkest Universe," "Mount Pleasant " and most recently in "Yesterday."

The news was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories