Sneak Peek Cinema Event to Unveil Previews for Movie Fans Nationwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of CinemaCon, thousands of screens across the country will debut a new 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase on April 22 and 24, bringing an exciting preview of big-screen studio content to movie lovers, with a fun look at trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from this year’s most anticipated movies exclusively in cinemas nationwide.

Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with some unveiling special surprises - ranging from exclusive scenes to brand-new trailers - created just for moviegoing audiences.

Participating studios will include:

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Lionsgate

Warner Bros. Pictures

Universal Pictures/Focus Features

Amazon MGM Studios

Paramount Pictures

The Walt Disney Studios

Thousands of screens will participate in the event, with the proceeds going to charities, including Variety - The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation. The 70-minute program will debut on April 22 with an encore performance on April 24. Both performances take place at 6 pm local time. Tickets are on sale now for $3.00 at your favorite theatre’s website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and on Fandango.

Sneak Peek Showcase is part of The Cinema Foundation’s year-round @The Movies campaign and is presented by Fandango with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company. As part of the programming, the Sneak Peek Showcase will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2022 by Cinema United, dedicated to promoting and expanding the movie theatre industry and to advancing the moviegoing experience. Sneak Peek Showcase is part of the Foundation’s quarterly “@The Movies” events that began with National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, where thousands of theatres nationwide offered discounts like unlimited popcorn refills. Other upcoming events include Date Night @ THE MOVIES on Aug. 19, 2025, and Family Day @ THE MOVIES on Nov. 9, 2025.

Comments