SiriusXM's 'Netflix Is A Joke Radio' Channel Announces Original Programming

Today SiriusXM and Netflix announced the first original program to broadcast exclusively on the newly launched Netflix Is A Joke Radio channel 93. Popular comedians Tom Papa and Fortune Feimster will co-host What A Joke with Papa and Fortune weekdays during the prime driving hours of 7:00 - 9:00 am PT / 10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET.

The new show will broadcast live from SiriusXM's expanded broadcast center and performance space in Los Angeles. What A Joke with Papa and Fortune will be a hilarious show in which the co-hosts hang out with fellow comedians, interview celebrities, and cover everything from their personal lives, to the world of comedy, to the day's trending topics. They'll also play clips from Netflix's exclusive and unparalleled library of top comedy specials.

"I just wanted an excuse to spend more time with Fortune. That it's on Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM is really just a bonus," said Papa.

"I'm so excited for this new venture with Tom and Netflix on SiriusXM," added Feimster. "I've always been told I have a face for radio and I never knew what that meant until now."

"As Netflix Is A Joke Radio has evolved, we saw a great opportunity to add a live daily show, so we are thrilled to launch our first original show on the channel with both Tom and Fortune," said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of Comedy Programming. "Their style of humor - relatable but subversive - will make their loyal fan bases happy, while also attracting new listeners nationwide."

Beginning in late-summer, Netflix Is A Joke Radio will roll out new shows every month from some of today's favorite comedians including Jo Koy, Iliza Shlesinger, and Katherine Ryan. The limited programs will feature talent such as Sam Jay, Tiffany Haddish and the comedians from Tiffany Haddish's They Ready stand-up series, and others in a multi-part original series.

Also launching the week of July 15 are Netflix Is A Joke Radio celebrity "takeovers." During each takeover, a famous comedian will commandeer the station, playing clips from their favorite specials and celebrating the world of stand-up. The line-up includes: Michael Che, Tig Notaro, Jo Koy, Ricky Gervais, Nate Bargatze, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Jeselnik, Sebastian Maniscalco, Vir Das, among others.

About Tom Papa - A veteran stand-up comedian who has performed sold-out shows across the nation, Tom Papa has led a successful career in radio, television, film, and the stage. His first hour special, Tom Papa Live in New York City, premiered on Comedy Central in January of 2012 and is available as a download on Netflix. He's since gone on to host two more television specials and is a regular performer on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert and Conan. Papa also hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM's Comedy Greats channel, Come to Papa, which features him exploring the funny side of life, occasionally with guests like Mel Brooks, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner, and Jerry Seinfeld.

About Fortune Feimster - Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune first made a name for herself on CHELSEA LATELY by quickly becoming a fan favorite. She went on to co-star in THE MINDY PROJECT for Hulu, Champions for NBC, created and starred in the Tina Fey produced pilot Family Fortune for ABC (loosely based on her life), and has made many guest appearances including Drunk History, Dear White People, Office Christmas Party, a recurring role on Life In Pieces, and the upcoming voice of Brenda in Bless The Harts for FOX, to name a few. Additionally, Amblin recently acquired 2 features Fortune co-wrote Bad Cop, Bad Cop and Field Trip both of which she is attached to star. Fortune headlines the best comedy clubs across America and has performed stand-up on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as her own half hour specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

Netflix Is A Joke Radio launched on SiriusXM channel 93 in April 2019. The channel features Netflix's massive collection of established and rising stars, as well as segments from future stand-up specials, granting SiriusXM subscribers the chance to hear new material from A-list comics before anyone else.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels - including Netflix Is A Joke Radio - at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including: smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.





