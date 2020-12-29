Showtime Will Air New Episode of YOUR HONOR Early

SHOWTIME has announced that the fifth installment of YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony® Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will release early for streaming and on-demand viewing on Thursday, December 31. Directed by Emmy nominee Clark Johnson (The Shield), the episode of the hit limited series will be available to stream on Showtime and across all Showtime partner platforms ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, January 3 at 10 PM ET/PT.

The top limited drama series premiere ever on SHOWTIME, YOUR HONOR is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe® nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of). Additional guest stars include Maura Tierney (THE AFFAIR), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Blair Underwood (Dear White People), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

BAFTA® winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes. YOUR HONOR, produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Bryan Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

