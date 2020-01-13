Showtime Orders Second Season of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SHOWTIME has ordered a ten-episode second season of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, the sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®. Season one has followed the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. Currently airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, season one is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. The season finale is set to air on January 26. The announcement was made today at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

"THE L WORD: GENERATION Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era," said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can't wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two."

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q season one follows Bette (Beals) weaving her way through a contentious mayoral run while co-parenting her and Tina's teenage daughter; Shane (Moennig) returning to L.A. and embarking on her new career as owner of a lesbian bar while trying to save her marriage; and Alice (Hailey) stepping into the spotlight as host of her own queer-focused talk show. Meanwhile, PR pro Dani (Mandi) is running communications for Bette's campaign while balancing her relationship with fiancée Sophie (Zayas), a producer for Alice's show. Production assistant Finley (Toboni) and professor Micah (Sheng) are finding their footing in the L.A. dating scene, while Gigi (Moafi) navigates family dynamics with her ex, Nat (guest star Stephanie Allynne), who is Alice's current girlfriend. Season one guest stars include Megan Rapinoe, Brian Michael Smith, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo: Kharen Hill/SHOWTIME





