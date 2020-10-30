Showtime Offers the Premiere Episode of MOONBASE 8 for Free

SHOWTIME will release the premiere episode of its new comedy series.

SHOWTIME will release the premiere episode of its new comedy series MOONBASE 8 for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand beginning at midnight on Sunday, November 8. Simultaneously, all episodes of the series will release for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME® apps and partner on-demand platforms for Showtime subscribers. Starring Emmy® nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and Golden Globe® and Academy Award® nominee John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), MOONBASE 8 will officially premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT and continue airing new episodes weekly.

The first episode will be available for free on Youtube and SHO.com, as well as across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels. In addition, the premiere will be available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service's website www.showtime.com.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

MOONBASE 8 is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director. The series is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, MOONBASE 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com .

View More TV Stories Related Articles