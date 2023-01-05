Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Showtime Documentary Films Announces MURDER IN BIG HORN

Showtime Documentary Films Announces MURDER IN BIG HORN

MURDER IN BIG HORN will make its SHOWTIME debut on demand and on streaming Friday, February 3 and on-air on Sunday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Jan. 05, 2023  

SHOWTIME Documentary Films has announced that MURDER IN BIG HORN will make its SHOWTIME debut on demand and on streaming Friday, February 3 and on-air on Sunday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 22.

Directors Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin craft a powerful portrait of tribal members and their communities within Big Horn County, Montana battling an epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) that has been prevalent since colonization.

The three-part docuseries examines the circumstances surrounding many of these cases, told solely through the perspectives of those involved: Native families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement officers. All three episodes will also release on demand and on streaming platforms for SHOWTIME subscribers on February 3.

Within the past decade, dozens of young Indigenous women and girls from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have disappeared from Montana's Big Horn County and its surrounding areas. Grieving Native families who fear the worst press local law enforcement for answers, but their pleas are most often met with silence or indifference. Arrests in these cases are rare, and convictions are virtually nonexistent.

Elsewhere in America, similar stories of disappearances and death shock communities and become nationwide news, but when they occur on Native land, a circle of bereft family members, friends, and activists are left to fight for justice on their own. MURDER IN BIG HORN intimately embeds with these families and this community in an effort to shine a light on the unanswered mysteries of this land.

Oglala Lakota/Diné filmmaker Razelle Benally wrote for the noir Navajo Tribal Police investigation drama series Dark Winds. Benally was a Sundance Native Lab fellow, a Creative Producers fellow, and a Screenwriters Intensive fellow and is pursuing an MFA in film production at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She is currently in development on her directorial feature film debut.

Matthew Galkin's recent directing work includes the SHOWTIME limited series MURDER IN THE BAYOU, Kevorkian, the award-winning documentary I Am an Animal: The Story of Ingrid Newkirk and PETA, and loudQUIETloud: A Film About the Pixies.

The series is produced for SHOWTIME by Fairhaven. Producers are Benally, Ivan MacDonald and Ivy MacDonald. Galkin executive produces.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for New Season of BAKE SQUAD Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for New Season of BAKE SQUAD
The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day. The Bake Squad includes Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull, Gonzo Jimenez, and Maya-Camille Broussard. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
HISTORY Channel to Profile Jack White on AMERICAN PICKERS Photo
HISTORY Channel to Profile Jack White on AMERICAN PICKERS
It’s all Rock and Roll for the “American Pickers!” In The HISTORY Channel’s hit series “American Pickers,” Mike Wolfe and the team are on a mission to recycle America and restore forgotten relics while learning a thing or two about American history along the way. In two all new episodes, the pickers meet with rockstar Jack White in Detroit.
BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS & WWE RIVALS to Return in February Photo
BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS & WWE RIVALS to Return in February
Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. The season premiere will explore the infamous group NWO with other Legends featured this season including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane, and Iron Sheik.

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
share