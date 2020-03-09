Showtime & CBS Television Studios Sign Clyde Phillips To Overall Development Deal

SHOWTIME and CBS Television Studios have announced they have signed Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning writer and executive producer Clyde Phillips (DEXTER®, NURSE JACKIE) to an overall deal through which he will develop projects for both entities that can air on platforms within or outside the ViacomCBS family. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., and David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios.

"Securing the talents of a gifted writer/producer/showrunner like Clyde is a huge bonus for the Studio," said Stapf. "There are few creators out there that have successfully crossed so many genres, and we're fortunate to have him join our team. I'm looking forward to discovering where his fertile imagination goes next."

"Clyde is a world-class showrunner and filmmaker who brings intelligence, depth, maturity and style to both drama and comedy series," said Levine. "Our many collaborations in the past have been deeply gratifying, and I am thrilled that we will be working together again."

Phillips earned Emmy and Golden Globe® nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in three consecutive years, as well as a Peabody Award and four nominations from both the Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America, for his work as executive producer and showrunner of DEXTER. In addition, Phillips created the series Suddenly Susan, Get Real and Parker Lewis Can't Lose, and his producing and writing credits include the series NURSE JACKIE, Feed the Beast and Boomtown among many others. In addition, he is the author of four national bestselling mystery novels.

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME





Related Articles View More TV Stories