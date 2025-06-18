Shout! TV to Host MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Halfway to Turkey Day Marathon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shout! TV will air nine straight days of Mystery Science Theater 3000 in its Halfway to Turkey Day Marathon, a streaming event featuring every edition of the beloved MST3K Turkey Day Marathon dating back to 2013. From June 26 to July 4, fans can tune in to Shout! TV’s MST3K Channel 24/7 for robots, riffs, and B-movies, celebrating one of the fandom’s most treasured traditions.

The marathon includes hours of hosted segments, classic commentary, and deep-cut gems guaranteed to satisfy even the most die-hard MSTies. Enjoy a full plate of fan-favorite moments with MST3K legends Joel Hodgson and Jonah Ray, cast members Felicia Day and Emily Marsh, as well as special guests including Mike Flanagan, Mark Hamill, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jonah Ray will be joining Pluto TV’s MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 channel for a special live “stream-along” during the June 29th broadcast of the classic episode Pod People. Be sure to follow @PlutoTV on social platforms for details on how to tune-in. Shout! Studios will also have a special 99-Film bundle of MST3K episodes available on Apple TV at a special price for a limited time from June 30 – July 7. To cap it all off, ShoutFactory.com is putting every MST3K Blu-ray and DVD on sale from June 26th – July 7th, with some titles discounted as much as 80%.

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV's MST3K Channel; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Watch a promo below.

Comments