Shout! TV To Debut Rare Johnny Carson Show Episodes Not Seen Since Original Broadcasts

Shout! TV is opening the vault to bring fans classic and unseen episodes of one of the most acclaimed and celebrated TV shows in the history of the medium. “The Very Best of Johnny and Guests” is a 50-episode treasure trove of legendary late-night gold, curated by the Carson Entertainment Group and Johnny’s family.

The entire library of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” has been stored hundreds of feet below the surface in a salt mine in Kansas. Carson Entertainment Group along with Shout! Studios have selected 50 episodes of the show never before seen since their original airing. These beautifully preserved shows contain classic Carson moments that made Johnny and the show so great.

All 50 Episodes of The Very Best of Johnny and Guests will debut on Saturday July 5th on The Johnny Carson TV FAST channel and air all weekend long. This special marathon will re-air every weekend in July, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch these television classics. Hundreds of previously available episodes can also still be seen on Johnny Carson TV and Shout! TV.

The Very Best of Johnny and Guests programming spans 20 seasons of The Johnny Carson Show, from 1972 to 1991, featuring unforgettable moments with stars including Christopher Reeve, Bill Murray, Joan Rivers, Robin Williams, Jonathan Winters, Gilda Radner, Lucille Ball, and more. Viewers can enjoy Johnny’s legendary characters, Carnac the Magnificent and Art Fern, along with his signature monologues. Plus, look out for musical performances from The Jackson 5, Martin Mull, Steve Martin, and a special appearance by Ringo Starr.

The new episodes will be available to stream on Shout! TV and Johnny Carson TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Local Now, Plex, Fawesome, Twitch, Pluto TV, Tubi, Sling Freestream, Peacock, The CW, Fubo, Xumo Play, Vizio, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

