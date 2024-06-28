Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale Will Present 76th Emmy Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy has REVEALED that the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be presented by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale at a ceremony taking place on Wednesday, July 17, at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT. The ceremony will stream live from the historic El Capitan Theatre on HERE.

"While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling," said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. "Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."

With an acclaimed career spanning over four decades, award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won a Tony Award for her performance as Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Additionally, she has appeared on Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wicked. She currently stars as "Barbara Howard" on ABC's hit comedy series Abbott Elementary. In 2022, the role garnered her the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series." Ralph will next be seen in the Bleecker Street comedy The Fabulous Four alongside Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullally in theaters July 26.

Three-time Emmy Award-winning actor, producer and author Tony Hale is best known for his role as "Gary Walsh" in HBO's Emmy Award-winning political satire Veep. Hale won two Emmys for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" for Veep in 2013 and 2015 and was nominated in the same category in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He won his third Emmy in 2023 for "Outstanding Lead Performance in a Children's Program" for The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+. Currently, Hale can be heard in theaters worldwide as THE VOICE of "Fear" in Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out 2," and on July 25, he will co-star in Netflix's The Decameron, a dark comedy series set during the bubonic plague in 1348 Italy.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on ABC.

Photo Credits: Tony Hale - Liesa Cole, Sheryl Lee Ralph – Larry Barnard @Brotherjunior

