Sheryl Lee Ralph & Miguel Gomez Will Star on HARLEM'S KITCHEN

Deadline reports that Sheryl Lee Ralph and Miguel Gomez has joined the cast of "Harlem's Kitchen" on ABC. Delroy Lindo also stars.

Harlem's Kitchen is set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem and centers on Ellis Rice (Lindo), Executive Chef and patriarch, who runs a successful restaurant with his wife CC (Ralph) and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts THE FAMILY into turmoil and puts the restaurant's future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Ralph plays Cecilia CC Rice. She is the Rice family matriarch. Devoted wife of Ellis. Caring mother of their three daughters, and a world-class pastry chef. CC is a strong, traditional black woman who is secretly the driving force behind her husband's success. CC has patience in spades, and always puts the needs of her family ahead of her own. It's time for that to change.

Gomez plays Marco, a talented line cook and an undocumented El Salvadorian who trekked to America with his little brother. Like his mentor and surrogate father, Ellis, Marco had nothing when he landed in Harlem. Ellis took Marco in and made him employee number one at RICE. Marco repaid Ellis with hard work, quickly rising from dishwasher through the ranks of the kitchen. Marco is a surrogate member of the Rice family and the embodiment of the American Dream. Passionate, sensitive and sexy - Marco is easy to love and quick to fall in love.

Read the original story on Deadline.





