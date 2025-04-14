Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes Join THE VOICE as Season 27 Mega Mentors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow and internationally acclaimed superstar LeAnn Rimes will serve as mega mentors on season 27 of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” airing Mondays (8 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

Rimes, a coach on “The Voice UK” and “The Voice Australia,” joins John Legend and Adam Levine while Crow joins coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé to mentor the remaining artists as each team prepares for the Playoffs, kicking off Monday, April 28.

Each coach enters the Playoffs with five artists per team. Alongside the coaches, Crow and Rimes bring their distinct vocals, creative edge and deep industry experience to guide the artists into their most high-stakes performances yet. Coaches alone choose two artists from their team to advance to the Live Shows.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner, singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Twenty-five years after winning her first Grammy, as well as Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “All I Wanna Do,” Crow’s career is filled with songs that defined the third wave of feminism. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide, seven charted in the Top 10 and five were certified for multi-platinum sales. The full-length documentary based on Crow’s life and career, titled “Sheryl,” premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. Crow released her 11th full-length studio album, “Evolution,” on March 29, 2024.

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling singer and an ASCAP award-winning songwriter. She has sold more than 48 million units globally and has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, two COUNTRY MUSIC Association Awards, and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won Best New Artist, making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy. At 15, she became the first country artist to win Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. Of the 65 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, Rimes’ ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and currently ranks #6 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs list. Fifteen of her multi-genre singles are top 10 hits, including “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” which went #1 in 11 countries. In 2024, Rimes achieved an unprecedented milestone by simultaneously serving as a coach on “The Voice Australia” and “The Voice UK.” In 2023, Rimes received the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, recognizing her extraordinary career achievements, and was inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame. Beyond her music, Rimes is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health and humanitarian causes. She has been honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and the ACM Humanitarian Award. Her podcast, “Wholly Human,” brings her wellness blog, “Soul of EverLe,” to life, reaching #2 on iTunes’ Health & Fitness Chart.

“The Voice” is the #1 most-watched alternative series for the fifth consecutive broadcast season. The recent fall and midseason cycles have reached 46 million viewers across platforms.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

LeAnn Rimes Photo Credit: Norman Seeff

Sheryl Crow Photo Credit: Dove Shore

Comments