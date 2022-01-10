Sesame Street Podcast Sets Season Two Release

Audible is excited to share the first five minutes of the second season of its original podcast The SESAME STREET Podcast with Foley and Friends, which premieres Thursday, January 27 exclusively on Audible.

The SESAME STREET Podcast is perfect for family listening, with Foley the Sound-Maker Monster and her friend Mikee the microphone guiding SESAME STREET fans through everyday topics including kindness, colors, instruments, numbers and so much more. Twelve all-new episodes will be available for your little one's listening pleasure.

Along with Foley the sound maker, the new season will feature special appearances by Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, and of course, Elmo.

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

They're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities they serve.