Season Two Of GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES to Debut in January

The HBO Original late night series GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES returns for its second season with a NEW DAY and time on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). New episodes will debut subsequent Fridays on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Praised by The Grio as "intelligent and hilarious," GAME THEORY sees the Emmy®-winning Jones share his satirical takes on the intersection of sports and culture through topical monologues, sketches and deep dives. Jones has been regarded by GQ as a "star with something to say" and "the most insightful sports commentator on television."

In season one, Jones uniquely took on cultural institutions such as Duke basketball, The Masters and the NFL Draft, and examined the athletic renaissance of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and nepotism in the coaching ranks of the NFL.

Jones is currently a contributor on HBO's "Back on The Record with Bob Costas" and has made appearances in HBO Sports documentaries "The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina" and "Runnin' Rebels." As the co-host of ESPN's "Highly Questionable" and "High Noon" and host of the podcast "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," Jones has enriched sports commentary with his own unique style.

GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES is executive produced by Bomani Jones, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, Stuart Miller and James Davis. Zach Rice is co-executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO