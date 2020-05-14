Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on May 16:

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD411 - The Driest Place on EarthThe Atacama Desert in northern Chile is known as the highest and driest desert in the world, and it's also home to some of the rarest wildlife on the planet. Jack wants to explore it all...from colorful flamingos to rare cats and even a newly discovered species. This is one adventure you won't want to miss!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD803 - Rhinos of ZululandJourney into the bush in South Africa's Zululand with Jack, Kathaleen, and Zulu Nyala's rangers as they encounter rhinos on foot and see the tactics rangers are using to wage war against poaching.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD419 - Jungle CruiseJungle Jack's taking a Jungle Cruise through the Amazon as he searches for elusive pink river dolphins. But, along the way, Jack gets a lot more than he bargained for... from a sloth to giant river otters and even anacondas! This is one adventure you won't want to miss.

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL325 -Vent Hood and Crown MoldingRoger checks on the bluestone patio that he covered up for safe keeping at the beginning of the project, then his team rolls out a truckload of fresh sod. In the kitchen, Tom conceals the vent hood unit for the stove inside a beautiful locally made custom copper hood. Norm gives a lesson in crown molding, while Richard installs a pedestal sink in the powder room. In the master closet, closet designer Mary Cool shows Kevin how she's customizing the space for maximum storage.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES203 - Respect, Love, and SecurityHosted by Eva LaRue. Learning about the boundaries between people and wildlife; Rebuilding a pet rescue demolished by a hurricane; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; An alert dog who looks after a boy suffering from seizures.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?202 - Inland Surf ParkHost Alie Ward shows us: An innovative Surf Park in the North Wales countryside. Taking care of your terrier and tabby with tech. The engineering wizardry in massage chairs. And, making Mexico's highways greener with vertical gardens.

RATING - TVG, 13-16

