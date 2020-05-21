Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Below are the storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on The CW on May 23:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
912 - Galapagos: Isla Rabida
Jungle Jack explores the red island known as Rabida in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands. See Darwin Finches, Sea Lions, Pelicans and loads of other creatures living on the enchanting island!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
403 - Africa's Big Five
South Africa is the place for seeing the biggest and most recognizable animals in all of Africa. So today, Jack is heading straight to the famous Shamwari Game Reserve for up-close encounters with elephants, rhino, lions and the rest of the Big Five!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1112 - Swamp Safari
Come along with Jungle Jack as he embarks on a safari through Florida's Everglades, where he comes face-to-face with alligators and rattlesnakes. And, a rare look at the Native American traditions of the Seminole Tribe.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
326 - Italianate Renaissance
After 7 months of hard work Kevin and Norm tour the completed project. Tom stows things away in the attic with the help of a new fire-rated pull-down stairway. As the glass shower doors go in, Tom details how he modified the master bath to accommodate a steam shower. Homeowner Malcolm Faulds and Richard check out the newly finished basement spaces, including the mechanical room that features a new style of energy-efficient circulator pump that could provide big energy savings for the household.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
204 - Preservation & Determination
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Kid Conservationists explore unique animals of the rainforest; A dog-loving collegiate helps train service dogs for people with disabilities; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A specialty service dog transforms a girl's life.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
203 - Cellphone Inventor
Host Alie Ward shows us: Inflatable fish that swim through the air. The inventor of the phone in your pocket. The smartest cooking pans. And, the drone finding and clearing landmines from war torn countries.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
