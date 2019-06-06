Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 15, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, June 15, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
106 - Career Change
Amy, Scott and their kids are waiting to get matched with a dog released from a seeing-eye training program. While Mom and the kids want a puppy, Dad would like an older dog.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
511 - Three Reptiles & a Big Cat
Follow along as a rescued baby jaguar from Panama, grows up and finds a new home in Florida. Plus, get up close and personal with some of the reptilian creatures that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
211 - Window Seat, Stairs and a Painted Ceiling
Tom shows Kevin how he's making a new window seat fit into an old bay window. Norm installs the last of the maple stair treads, and creates a custom newel cap out of southern yellow pine. In the master bedroom, painting contractor Mauro Henrique use a whitewash stain with a lacquer finish to make our southern yellow pine ceilings look Swedish.
WELCOME HOME
111 - It Could Happen to You
Single-mom Shaqueena and her family of four loving kids "had it all." But after some surprise serious health issues AND multiple deaths in the extended family, Shaqueena lost her job and moved from "homeowners" to "homeless" in a few short years. After working very hard together as a family, they are finally getting out of the shelter into a rental property they can afford. Now, Treger and Rob want to recognize their hard work with a house design that THE FAMILY can truly feel is their own!
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
109 - Second Chances
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Rebuilding a pet rescue demolished by a hurricane. Reuniting military K-9's with their handlers. Finding abandoned dogs and cats forever homes.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
106 - Wrist Concert Lights
Host Alie Ward shows us: The wristband lights that have become part of concert entertainment. The Girls App Camp teaching tech. The travel jacket with a pocket for everything. And, the mom down under lighting your throat.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
