Review: PERFECT WEDDING at The Off Broadway Palm Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of PERFECT WEDDING in The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is a funny tale of false identities, big mistakes, and wedding day chaos.

Bill, played by Cameron Rogers, wakes up on the day of his wedding to Rachel (Avery Rima) and discovers he is in bed with a woman he doesn't know: Judy (Danica Murray). Chaos ensues as Bill and his best man, Tom (Chance Cintron), do their best to hide what happened from Rachel. However, Tom is unaware that Bill's mystery girl is actually his girlfriend. Tom and Bill get chambermaid Julie (played by Isabella Cintron at the performance I attended) involved, and she pretends to be Tom's girlfriend while trying to convince everyone to tell the truth. Rachel's mom, Daphne (Megan Opalinski), shows up at the end of the first act and adds another layer to all that is happening. I especially enjoyed Chance Cintron as Tom and Isabella Cintron as Julie. Both were hilarious, and had some of the best expressions of the show.

PERFECT WEDDING was directed by Paul Bernier, alongside Set Designer Dominic Lau, Light & Sound Designer Chris McCleary, Technical Director Ben Porter, Costume Designer Eryn Miller, and Stage Manager Jayar Garcia. I thought every technical and creative aspect fit this production well, and gave it life.

PERFECT WEDDING is a fast-paced farce, and it was entertaining to watch. It's full of silly fun, and the cast does a great job. Go see it while it's running, through May 19! For more information and tickets, follow the link below.

Comments