Photos: Tony-Winner Scott Wittman and the Slattery Family Begin Rehearsals for THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES has begun rehearsals at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. See photos from inside rehearsal.

THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES will begin previews on May 28th, with a red carpet premiere on June 1, with talk-backs on June 4 and June 11, and will run through June 16th.

THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Frank D. Gilroy, kicks off Bay Street's Mainstage season and will star the real-life family of John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam, and their son Harry Slattery; and is directed by Broadway veteran and multi-Tony Award winner Scott Wittman.

Like roses, family relationships are beautiful but thorny. This two-time Tony Award-winning play is a poignant drama set in The Bronx in 1946 about the emotional struggles and hidden tensions within a family as their son returns from service in WWII. As they confront their past and present, this timeless play explores enduring themes of reconciliation and the fragility of love.

Single-performance tickets, are currently available starting at $45 or as part of a subscription to Bay Street's Mainstage Season. To purchase tickets, visit or call the Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11AM to 6PM, at 631.725.9500 or visit BayStreet.org 24/7.

Comments