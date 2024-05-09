Photos: Tony-Winner Scott Wittman and the Slattery Family Begin Rehearsals for THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES

THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES will begin previews on May 28th, with a red carpet premiere on June 1, with talk-backs on June 4 and June 11, and will run through June 16th.
THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES has begun rehearsals at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. See photos from inside rehearsal.
THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES will begin previews on May 28th, with a red carpet premiere on June 1, with talk-backs on June 4 and June 11, and will run through June 16th.
THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Frank D. Gilroy, kicks off Bay Street's Mainstage season and will star the real-life family of John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam, and their son Harry Slattery; and is directed by Broadway veteran and multi-Tony Award winner Scott Wittman.
Like roses, family relationships are beautiful but thorny. This two-time Tony Award-winning play is a poignant drama set in The Bronx in 1946 about the emotional struggles and hidden tensions within a family as their son returns from service in WWII. As they confront their past and present, this timeless play explores enduring themes of reconciliation and the fragility of love.
Single-performance tickets, are currently available starting at $45 or as part of a subscription to Bay Street's Mainstage Season. To purchase tickets, visit or call the Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11AM to 6PM, at 631.725.9500 or visit BayStreet.org 24/7.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Scott Wittman, John Slattery, Talia Balsam, and Harry Slattery
