Review: FLEX at Penumbra Theatre

Photo courtesy of Penumbra Theatre

Flex at Penumbra Theatre, written by Candrice Jones and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, unfolds the narrative of the basketball team "Lady Train" in rural Arkansas during 1997, amidst the rise of the WNBA. It's refreshing to witness such a narrative, especially during a time when women's basketball was gaining momentum, propelling athletes like Angela Reese, Caitlin Clark, Kamillo Cardozo, and others into the limelight, breaking records and captivating crowds on the basketball courts.

The play provides a captivating portrayal of a women's basketball team on stage. The cast, featuring Eboni Edwards, Kalala Kiwanuka-Woernle, Tyra Lee Ramsey, Charlotte McDaniel, and Aubree Chanel Dixon as the teammates of "Lady Train," along with Regina Marie Williams as the coach, delivers commendable performances. While basketball is central to the storyline, the production skillfully delves into other themes such as pregnancy, abortion, religion, relationships, and friendships. Each character possesses a distinct narrative, yet they intertwine seamlessly, creating a cohesive and engaging plotline. The performance balances poignant moments with humor, showcasing the actors' remarkable chemistry. Additionally, their proficiency in executing basketball shots adds authenticity to the production.

Photo courtesy of Penumbra Theatre

The sets and costumes effectively transport the audience to the 1990s era. The high school gym set, complete with a rotating wall and props representing various locations like houses, churches, and cars, provides a versatile backdrop for the unfolding drama. The vibrant and colorful costumes capture the essence of the '90s fashion.

Flex at Penumbra Theatre is an outstanding production that seamlessly weaves together sports, drama, and social commentary. I highly recommend experiencing this captivating performance.

For ticket and show information, please click the link below.

