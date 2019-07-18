Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 27, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING" ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 27, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
112 - From Foster to Forever
Mika and Ron have fostered dogs before, but now it's time to adopt a forever pet. Will they be able to find a pup that fits in with both of their personalities?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
517 - Croc-a-by-Baby
The endangered Southern white rhino population is on the uptake... in the wild, and at the park, as Kisiri gives birth to an adorable 140- pound calf. Then... listen up... as the new slender snouted crocodile hatchlings are making some noise.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
217 - Human Centered Design, Demolition
Tom and Roger are underway with site work so that our doorways can eventually be level with the ground, requiring no steps. Inside, demolition is underway, and on the second floor, it has revealed bizarre and unsafe framing from a previous renovation that will need to be fixed. At the small kitchen bump out, excavation is complete, and the footings are in progress. Architect Sally DeGan shows Kevin that in her practice, accessible homes don't have to be institutional, they just need a short list of key considerations-one-floor living, room to get around, good lighting, no thresholds, and barrier-free showers.
WELCOME HOME
117 - And Baby Makes Two
After surviving years of neglect and homelessness, Symone was determined to pave a new path for herself and her toddler, Dyson. Armed with her love, determination, and a new but unfurnished apartment, Symone is a perfect fit for Treger and Rob's help in designing a home for her future, custom fit for Symone and her son.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
115 - Comforting Creatures
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Heartwarming stories of people who go above and beyond to help animals, and amazing animals who are changing people's lives.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
112 - Monster Video Walls
Host Alie Ward shows us: The video artists giving us massive projections. Earbuds that filter out what you don't want to hear. Scientists growing lungs in a lab. And, a teen trio speeding up seedlings.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
