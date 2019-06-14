Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 6/17-6/21





Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of JUNE 17-21 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, June 17 - Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sánchez (ABC's "Grand Hotel"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesTuesday, June 18 - Willie Nelson ("Ride Me Back Home"); Dax Shepard ("Spin the Wheel")Wednesday, June 19 - Howie Mandel ("America's Got Talent" and "Deal or No Deal")Thursday, June 20 - Nik Wallenda (ABC's "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda")Friday, June 21 - Ayesha Curry (ABC's "Family Food Fight"); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices