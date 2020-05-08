Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 5/11-5/15

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of May 11, 2020. Please note: Content is all new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, May 11: Heroes of the Pandemic: Meet nurses, medical workers and advocates risking their own health to care for patients with COVID-19, including THE SON of an ER nurse who lost her battle with the virus; identical twin sisters who work together as certified registered nurse anesthetists; a patient advocate who is speaking for families whose loved ones are isolated or no longer have a voice; and a traveling nurse who left his home in Atlanta to care for COVID-19 patients in New York.







Tuesday, May 12: Exploring small towns in America fighting for survival, including Tamron's hometown of Luling, Texas; how restaurants in small towns are surviving; a DOCTOR WHO is running a mobile health care clinic in the Appalachia; and the fourth generation farmer who fears he is running out of funds. Plus, inside the hardest hit community in rural America - the Navajo Nation.







Wednesday, May 13: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas on their new book ("What Makes A Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life"). Plus, Love during Lockdown: creative weddings while in quarantine, including a virtual wedding officiated by Tamron during the show; celebrity wedding planner Jung Lee gives a virtual consultation to the couple; newlyweds stuck in Peru on their honeymoon; and tips to keep the spark alive while in quarantine.







Thursday, May 14: The rise of domestic violence in quarantine: Meet a mother of four who fled an abusive relationship with her kids as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States - her incredible story of survival. Plus, the story of a nurse who survived the coronavirus but, in the end, lost her life to domestic violence.







Friday, May 15: College and COVID-19: how the coronavirus has disrupted college decisions and college life for students nationwide. Plus, "Shark Tank"'s Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary will address the financial impact that COVID-19 is having on colleges and the financial concerns being raised by parents and students. And, "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro with the cutest, craziest and most comical videos people are sharing during quarantine.





