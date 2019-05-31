Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/3-6/7
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 3-7. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, June 3 - Actor Adam Driver ("Burn This"); author Tan France ("Naturally Tan: A Memoir"); author Vanessa Bayer ("How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear?")
Tuesday, June 4 - Comedian Wanda Sykes ("black-ish"); author Evangeline Lilly ("The Squickerwonkers"); author Caylin Moore ("A Dream Too Big: The Story of an Improbable Journey from Compton to Oxford")
Wednesday, June 5 - Actresses Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale"); actress Sienna Miller ("American Woman")
Thursday, June 6 - Actress Mj Rodriguez ("Pose"); actors Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy ("Dark Phoenix"); Columbus Zoo director of animal programs Suzi Rapp ("Secrets of the Zoo"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, June 7 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Alessia Cara; actor Alec Baldwin ("Framing John DeLorean")
