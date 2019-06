Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/24-6/28

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of June 24-28. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, June 24 - Actress Olivia Munn ("The Rook"); actress Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Far From Home"); acrobats Nik Wallenda and Lijana Wallenda ("Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda"); football player Julian Edelman ("100%: Julian Edelman")Tuesday, June 25 - Actor Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Far From Home"); a performance by Aloe BlaccWednesday, June 26 - Actress Daisy Ridley ("Ophelia")Thursday, June 27 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonFriday, June 28 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Adam Lambert