Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/25-11/29

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/25-11/29The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Nov. 25-29. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

Monday, Nov. 25 - Director J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"); actor Josh Gad ("Frozen 2"); a performance by Jason Aldean

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - Actress Daisy Ridley ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"); a performance by Ally Brooke; "Dancing with the Stars" finale party with the final couples

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Actor John Boyega ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker")

Thursday, Nov. 28 - Cooking with Jamika Pessoa, Eddie Jackson and Dan Churchill; actors Vanessa Lachey and Kim Fields ("It's a Wonderful Lifetime"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Nov. 29 - Country singer Brad Paisley ("Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special"); country singer Garth Brooks ("Garth Brooks: The Legacy Collection")



