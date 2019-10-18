Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 10/21-10/25
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Oct. 21-25. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 21 - Actor Alec Baldwin ("Motherless Brooklyn); actress Naomie Harris ("Black and Blue"); Good Housekeeping Annual Best Toy Awards reveal with Rachel Rothman
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Author Mark Hyman ("Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?"); editor-in-chief of National Geographic Magazine Susan Goldberg ("WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection"); actress Kate Beckinsale ("Farming"); actress and author Jenna Dewan ("Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday"); host Sunny Hostin ("Truth About Murder"); "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Actor Tyrese Gibson ("Black and Blue"); actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton ("Terminator: Dark Fate")
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Cooking with George Duran, Damaris Phillips, Samantha Davis and David Rose; singer Ella Mai announces nominations for the AMAs; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Oct. 25 - Entrepreneur and author Tilman Fertitta ("Shut Up and Listen! Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed"); DIY Halloween décor and food with Brit Morin; cooking with chef Ryan Scott; a performance by singer Harry Connick Jr.
