Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/7-9/13

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.- Saturday Sessions: J.S. Ondara- The Dish: Victoria Blamey- Malcolm Gladwell, author of Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know- Jodi Kantor, Pulitzer-prize winning American journalist & author of She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement- Gayle King interviews Billy Bush- Condoleezza Rice, former United States Secretary of State & author of To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth- Greta Thunberg, climate change advocate- Rachael Denhollander, author of What Is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics- TBD- Laurie Santos, host of The Happiness Lab podcast