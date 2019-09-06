Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/7-9/13
Saturday, September 7
- Saturday Sessions: J.S. Ondara
- The Dish: Victoria Blamey
Monday, September 9
- Malcolm Gladwell, author of Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know
- Jodi Kantor, Pulitzer-prize winning American journalist & author of She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement
Tuesday, September 10
- Gayle King interviews Billy Bush
- Condoleezza Rice, former United States Secretary of State & author of To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth
- Greta Thunberg, climate change advocate
Wednesday, September 11
- Rachael Denhollander, author of What Is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics
Thursday, September 12
- TBD
Friday, September 13
- Laurie Santos, host of The Happiness Lab podcast
