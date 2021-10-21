Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Oct. 21, 2021  
See what's coming up on the "Heart of Queens" episode!

While Brianna deals with the shattering truths of her marriage, Jill risks losing the safe community she has built for herself when she decides it is time to stop living a lie and comes clean about who she really is. Meanwhile, after a fateful meeting with Cam'ron, Naomi struggles with finally putting herself first.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Watch a clip here:

