Scoop: NBC'S SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/20-6/9

05/25/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh makes his first voyage to the bustling city of Manila, the capital of the Philippines. It's a city in constant motion and Josh heads out to visit Intramuros, the 400-year-old walled city in the heart of Manila. Built by the Spanish in the early 1500s, Josh goes on a bike tour and learns how the Philippines' first conquerors left a lasting influence on the country. The Philippines is located in the most active zone of volcanoes in the world, the "Pacific Rim of Fire," and Josh is excited to meet with a volcanologist to explore the smallest active volcano in the world. Finally, Josh meets a local chef and gets a cooking lesson in the unique style of cooking called adobo, which every Filipino cook learns.
05/25/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : On this episode of Earth Odyssey, Dylan Dreyer takes us to Sri Lanka. The lowland plains show how the elephants use the Minneriya tank to their advantage and how they travel in herds. Then, in Yala National Park, we travel to see spotted deer and how they've adapted their bodies and behavior to the tempestuous Sri Lankan climate. See how gray langurs, allies of the deer, warn of predators like the ferocious Sri Lankan leopard. Next, we see how toque macaques have taken to the ruins of Polonnaruwa. Later, we see why mugger crocodiles leave their stork neighbors alone.
05/25/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Many consumers love their smart TVs, but how much information do they gather from you? Then, we meet the teams that evaluate sunscreen to keep consumers safe from the harmful effects of the sun. And a Consumer Reports expert shows host Jack Rico the safest and most effective way to pack your car for a trip.
05/25/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo raids the recycling and compost bins in this special episode featuring creative ways to upcycle what's already around the house. Danny transforms food scraps into an indoor garden and tin cans into trendy desk organizers; and then ropes you in for a craft project that repurposes take-out containers, while stringing up a bright idea for getting more out of single-serve beverage pods.
05/25/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Cats always land on their feet, but after Reine's three-story fall, she'll need some rehabilitation to get her leg back to 100%. Will Reine sink or swim as resident rehab therapist Tracy McKenzie puts her into the underwater treadmill? Meanwhile, an aging kitty named Mambo comes to the V.E.C. with a fluid buildup in his chest. An ultrasound by Dr. Regan Williams could reveal the potentially dangerous culprit. Then, puppy Hershey's baby teeth aren't falling out, which lands him an appointment with Dr. Sharon French. A routine procedure becomes anything but as the dentist goes on THE HUNT for engrained root fragments.
05/25/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Lauren Thompson hosts. Deshaun Watson's childhood was impacted by one former NFL star, and he is now able to pay it forward. Then, we meet up-and-coming golfer Lauren Artis who will stop at nothing to make a difference in her community. Then, how Bryson DeChambeau's win at the US Amateur Open ultimately saved his fathers life.
06/01/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : V.E.C. cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams receives a visit from long-time patient Rusty the dog, whose heart is beating at an elevated rate. Can Dr. Williams bring his heart back to normal intervals? Then, a spaniel named Begley is brought to Dr. Williams for an ultrasound. Is the resulting heart murmur normal for this energetic puppy, or could it be something more troublesome? Later, a young whippet named Chelsea comes to a follow-up appointment with Dr. Williams, who previously discovered Chelsea had a heart murmur. A proper blood test coupled with an ultrasound of the heart could be the key to finding out what's wrong.
06/01/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Baseball player Jacob Steinberg's injury and how it shifted his dreams. Then, the Sadekar sisters are changing to way we look at golf. Plus, two stories of friendly competition: two sisters line up on opposite teams at the Olympics and two best friends tee off against each other. Lauren Thompson hosts.
06/01/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh relaxes onboard and re-reads his journal entries that remind him of learning about how different fruits and vegetables are grown, harvested and cooked into delectable dishes. In Savona, Italy, he visits an unusual garden filled with herbs that are growing in a group of biodomes under the Mediterranean Sea. On the Greek island of Corfu, he learns how olives are harvested and turned into olive oil. Finally, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Josh visits an organic farm and restaurant where he is part of a farm-to-table meal by picking vegetables and helping to turn them into a salsa side dish for an outdoor feast.
06/01/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Host Dylan Dreyer takes us to the watery kingdom of Cambodia. In the lush forests, we see the low-lying plains and the Mekong River. At the Tonlé Sap, the Asian elephant shows how it uses water to survive. We then see the ruins of Angkor, by the Khmer, and how macaques conquered it. Above, the black-shanked doucs swing branch to branch. On the forest floor, the moon bear displays its unique traits while a praying mantis makes the best of its big world. The Indochinese tiger makes an appearance before retreating back into the forest as the Burmese python slides through its daily routine.
06/01/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico learns the correct way to paint a wall from a Consumer Reports expert with a similar name. Then, we take to the skies as Jack learns all about drones. And we look at the Science behind fuel economy testing.
06/01/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo creates relaxation and rejuvenation in this special episode featuring DIY pampering for you and your four-legged friends. Danny stirs together a skin-boosting facial cleanser and nature-inspired glycerin soaps; builds bubbly bath fizzies; bakes a peanut butter and carrot birthday treat to share with your pup; creates a DIY cat wand; and blends up a smoothie for plants that's designed to boost flower power.
