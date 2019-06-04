Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 6/3-6/23

NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 06/03/2019 Monday June 3, 2019 - Sunday June 23, 2019:

"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"STANLEY CUP FINALS GAME #4 - BOSTON BRUINS @ ST. LOUIS BLUES"

ORIGINAL

06/03/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 2"

ORIGINAL

06/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"will.i.am"

ORIGINAL

06/04/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : will.i.am comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Black Eyed Peas’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Black Eyed Peas and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

06/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : “American Ninja Warrior” heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season’s “Last Ninja Standing” Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"MADE OF STONE"

ORIGINAL

06/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien enlist Cassie’s help when a mother and her young son mysteriously vanish. When suspicion turns to the woman’s husband, Cassie’s visions reveal a darker, more vengeful plot. Ed Roven returns with an offer for Cassie.

TV-14 V

"NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE"

"STANLEY CUP FINALS #5 - ST. LOUIS BLUES @ BOSTON BRUINS (6/6"

ORIGINAL

06/06/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"ATLANTA CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/07/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : “American Ninja Warrior” heads to Atlanta for the City Qualifying Round. Notable competitors include last season’s “Last Ninja Standing” Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2837"

ORIGINAL

06/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"will.i.am"

REPEAT

06/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : will.i.am comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Black Eyed Peas’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Black Eyed Peas and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2837"

ORIGINAL

06/08/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"NBC SPECIALS"

"DEAL OR NO DEAL: LOOKING FOR LUCK IN ALL THE RIGHT CASES"

ORIGINAL

06/09/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Andrew Shelton comes to the DEAL OR NO DEAL stage declaring himself the “unluckiest person to ever play the game.” As an omen of things to come, Howie turns things around with a special side game. Will Andrew get out from under the dark cloud to break his unlucky streak and win big? All-new episodes return Wednesday, June 12 on CNBC.

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/09/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/09/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/10/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) :

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2838"

ORIGINAL

06/10/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 3"

ORIGINAL

06/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG L

"SONGLAND"

"KELSEA BALLERINI"

ORIGINAL

06/11/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini’s style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.

TV-PG

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

06/12/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : “American Ninja Warrior” heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"WHERE THE SHADOWS FALL"

ORIGINAL

06/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) visits the hospital where Damian’s (Justin Cornwell) fiancée is being treated and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help. Her efforts to unravel the mystery of his death, and why he is trapped in the InBetween, lead her to world of spirits that might be more than she can handle.

TV-14 LV

"SUPERSTORE"

"BACK TO SCHOOL"

REPEAT

06/13/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : On their first day back from suspension, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) steel themselves for a barrage of jokes and snide comments about their sex video, while Jeff (guest star Michael Bunin) goes to extreme lengths to win back Mateo (Nico Santos).

TV-14 D, L

"A.P. BIO"

"RIDE THE RAM"

ORIGINAL

06/13/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : It's the most exciting time of the year at Whitlock: Durbin's birthday and Spirit Week. Jack does his best to steer clear of any school spirit as everyone else comes together to take down their hated rivals at Prairie High.

TV-14 DL

"A.P. BIO"

"KINDA SORTA"

ORIGINAL

06/13/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - The college fair comes to Whitlock, and Sarika has an offer to Jack: Get her into Harvard, and she’ll get his book into the hands of her publisher aunt. Meanwhile, Stef prepares for a visit from a fling, Helen applies to college, and Durbin tries to cement his legacy.

TV-14 L

"ABBY'S"

"THE FISH"

ORIGINAL

06/13/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE - When Bill admits to the group that he has Padres season tickets behind home plate that he lost in his divorce, the gang forces him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to reclaim the tickets.

TV-PG

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"MEA CULPA"

REPEAT

06/13/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stone (Philip Winchester) takes his own case to trial when a woman from his past accuses him of sexual assault. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring George Newbern (Dr. Al Pollack), Eddie Hargitay (Eddie Montero) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sarah Kent). Directed by Mariska Hargitay.

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : “American Ninja Warrior” heads to Oklahoma City for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Diving Boards and Coconut Climb, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2838"

ORIGINAL

06/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"KELSEA BALLERINI"

REPEAT

06/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini’s style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.

TV-PG

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2838"

ORIGINAL

06/15/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"VEEP VS. THE WALKING DEAD"

REPEAT

06/16/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : SEASON PREMIERE - THE ULTIMATE POP CULTURE BATTLE KICKS OFF A NEW SEASON WITH NEW GAMES, A NEW SET AND THE CAST OF "VEEP" TAKING ON "THE WALKING DEAD" - EMMY AWARD WINNER JANE LYNCH RETURNS AS HOST - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt and Lauren Cohan, in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.

TV-14 D, L

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 2"

REPEAT

06/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back but there are only 4 hits left for the lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

06/17/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : “American Ninja Warrior” brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle’s Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2839"

ORIGINAL

06/17/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 4"

ORIGINAL

06/18/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG L

"SONGLAND"

"JONAS BROTHERS"

ORIGINAL

06/18/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The Jonas Brothers come to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.

TV-PG D

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/19/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) :

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/19/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) :

"THE INBETWEEN"

"KISS THEM FOR ME"

ORIGINAL

06/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) track a mysterious killer who has targeted several kids at the same high school, while Cassie (Harriet Dyer) tries to help a woman solve her own death while her anxious family waits for news about her disappearance.

TV-14 LV

"THE WALL"

"REBEKAH AND CHRIS"

ORIGINAL

06/20/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) :

TV-PG

"THE WALL"

"VALENCIA AND ESSENCE"

ORIGINAL

06/20/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :

TV-PG

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"PLASTIC"

REPEAT

06/20/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A woman accuses a celebrity plastic surgeon (guest star Mark Feuerstein) and his girlfriend of rape. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Alyssa Sutherland (Sadie Parker), Willa Fitzgerald (Ava Parcell), Nedra McClyde (Ilana Benjamin) and Kevin O'Rourke (Hal Taylor).

TV-14 D, L, S, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

06/21/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : “American Ninja Warrior” brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle’s Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2839"

ORIGINAL

06/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"SONGLAND"

"JONAS BROTHERS"

REPEAT

06/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The Jonas Brothers come to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.

TV-PG D

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2839"

ORIGINAL

06/22/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"SUPER DUPER STORE NIGHT"

REPEAT

06/23/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : THE COMPETITION REACHES NEW HILARIOUS HEIGHTS WITH THE CAST OF "SUPERSTORE" - Two contestants will lead a team of three celebrities, which include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Cheri Oteri, Natalie Morales and Ne-Yo, ?in hopes winning the $25,000 grand prize. A series of unique party games will bring out the best, funniest and most competitive sides of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars in this hilarious no-holds-bar competition hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.

TV-14 D, L

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 3"

REPEAT

06/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

TV-PG L

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"TBA"

REPEAT

06/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :

