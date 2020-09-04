Scoop: Listings for TAMRON HALL on ABC 9/7 - 9/11
Find out what's happening on Listings for TAMRON HALL and if it's a new episode, airing on ABC on Monday, September 7, 2020!
Monday, September 7: Heroes of the Pandemic: meet nurses, medical workers, and advocates risking their own health to care for patients with COVID-19, including THE SON of an ER nurse who lost her battle with the virus; identical twin sisters who work together as certified registered nurse anesthetists; a patient advocate who is speaking for families whose loved one are isolated or no longer have a voice; and a traveling nurse who left his home in Atlanta to care for COVID-19 patients in New York. (OAD: 5/11/20)
Tuesday, September 8: From creative parenting and beauty hacks to fashion fixes and sleep solutions, experts and Tam Fam members share their favorite hacks to make life a little easier, while saving money and time. Experts include hack master Meaghan Murphy, who shows that there is a hack for just about everything; lifestyle expert Joy Cho, who shares her simple and inexpensive design hacks; and chef David Rose, who shares how to spend less time in THE KITCHEN and more time enjoying your meal; and more. (OAD: 8/31/20)
Wednesday, September 9: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas on their new book (What Makes A Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life). Plus, Love during Lockdown: creative weddings while in quarantine, including a virtual wedding officiated by Tamron during the show; celebrity wedding planner Jung Lee gives a virtual consultation to the couple; newlyweds stuck in Peru on their honeymoon; and tips to keep the spark alive while in quarantine. (OAD: 5/13/20)
Thursday, September 10: Senator Kamala Harris. Plus, Chef Carla Hall shares some of her favorite quarantine treats. And, Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Shaggy on his new album "Hot Shot 2020" and a performance of "Angel" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his multi-platinum album "Hot Shot." (OAD: 4/23/20)
Friday, September 11: College and COVID-19: how the coronavirus has disrupted college decisions and college life for students nationwide. Plus, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary will address the financial impact that COVID-19 is having on colleges and the financial concerns being raised by parents and students. And, "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro with the cutest, craziest, and most comical videos people are sharing during quarantine. (OAD: 5/15/20)
Tuesday, September 8: From creative parenting and beauty hacks to fashion fixes and sleep solutions, experts and Tam Fam members share their favorite hacks to make life a little easier, while saving money and time. Experts include hack master Meaghan Murphy, who shows that there is a hack for just about everything; lifestyle expert Joy Cho, who shares her simple and inexpensive design hacks; and chef David Rose, who shares how to spend less time in THE KITCHEN and more time enjoying your meal; and more. (OAD: 8/31/20)
Wednesday, September 9: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas on their new book (What Makes A Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life). Plus, Love during Lockdown: creative weddings while in quarantine, including a virtual wedding officiated by Tamron during the show; celebrity wedding planner Jung Lee gives a virtual consultation to the couple; newlyweds stuck in Peru on their honeymoon; and tips to keep the spark alive while in quarantine. (OAD: 5/13/20)
Thursday, September 10: Senator Kamala Harris. Plus, Chef Carla Hall shares some of her favorite quarantine treats. And, Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Shaggy on his new album "Hot Shot 2020" and a performance of "Angel" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his multi-platinum album "Hot Shot." (OAD: 4/23/20)
Friday, September 11: College and COVID-19: how the coronavirus has disrupted college decisions and college life for students nationwide. Plus, "Shark Tank's" Mr. Wonderful Kevin O'Leary will address the financial impact that COVID-19 is having on colleges and the financial concerns being raised by parents and students. And, "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Alfonso Ribeiro with the cutest, craziest, and most comical videos people are sharing during quarantine. (OAD: 5/15/20)
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Audra McDonald Will Appear on CBS THIS MORNING
- Scoop: Coming Up on The CW's ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, September 5, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020