Scoop: Listings for TAMRON HALL on ABC - 9/21 - 9/25
Gabourey Sidibe, Tyra Banks, and more.
Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of September 21, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.
Monday, September 21: Exploring the phenomenon of strip culture. Guests include Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans, stars of "P-Valley," the break-out Starz series that follows the lives of people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta; Jennifer Worley, author of "Neon Girls: A Stripper's Education in Protest & Power," who danced to pay for her degree; a family who has caused controversy pole dancing together; and more.
Tuesday, September 22: Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe opens up about her life, love, and new thriller film, "Antebellum." Plus, an exclusive conversation about the unspoken tensions between women of color and white women as it relates to navigating friendships, workplace relationships, and parenting all with the backdrop of the country's racial divide; featuring outspoken journalists Jemele Hill and Cari Champion (co-hosts of Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports" on VICE TV), and more.
Wednesday, September 23: Tyra Banks talks about motherhood, engagement rumors, backlash from "Top Model," and her new gig on "Dancing with the Stars." Plus, inspirational stories of quarantine transformations, including actor Peter Facinelli on losing 30 pounds during quarantine, what motivated him to get in better shape, and his new film, "The Vanished."
Thursday, September 24: Un-masked anger - why the debate rages on about wearing masks. The show will address the protests, the violence, and the outrage around some people's refusal to wear masks.
Friday, September 25: Actor John David Washington on his new film "Tenet," secretly shooting a movie with Zendaya during quarantine, and what's next. Plus, actor David Arquette discusses the "Scream" reboot, two recent projects, You Cannot Kill David Arquette and Kiss The Ground, and more. Also, a performance by COUNTRY MUSIC sensation Jimmie Allen who is nominated for the CMA New Artist of the Year.
