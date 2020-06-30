Scoop: Encore Storylines of CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, July 18, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on July 18:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bebe" - Brandon rescues a young Pit Bull that shows signs of SEPARATION ANXIETY and a possible history of abuse. But before he can transition this dog to her new forever home, he must gain her trust and train her on the seven common commands. (OAD 4/18/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Roving Security Bot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us THE KITCHEN garden growing dinner, the robot keeping property safe, the screen filter that protects your eyes from dangerous blue light and how refrigerated railroad cars brought food to the masses. (OAD 4/18/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Flying, Fitness, and Forensics" - On this week's episode, a mechanical systems engineer who knows how to make things fly, a biomedical engineer who takes us rock climbing in the name of Science and a nurse who specializes in treating radiological accidents. (OAD 4/11/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Beloved Pets" - Twin sisters Audrey and Allison fear the worst when beloved lab Hunter starts growing lumps. Can the vets discover the cause and cure him? Then, Dr. Danni helps a cat after a neighborhood stray gives him a nasty bite. (OAD 3/7/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"There's No Business Like Snow Business" - Hope's team rescues a grey seal pup, and a snowy owl prepares for a long journey north. (OAD 3/7/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Happy as a Horse" - Today, a goat becomes a therapy animal for an anxious horse. Plus, a dog ducks and dodges trouble with his group of feathered friends. (OAD 2/15/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
