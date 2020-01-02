Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, January 4, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" on Saturday, January 4:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Minnie" - A retired woman recovering from a severe foot injury thinks a canine companion could put a spring back in her step. But before a Maltese mix can be confirmed as the perfect partner, Brandon will need to train the dog to safely navigate a cane and walker. (OAD 11/2/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Safety Slide" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The emergency airplane slides for buildings and schools; parking sensors for your older car; the smartest ski boots on the slopes; and, the incredible tenacity it takes to be a successful inventor. (OAD 11/2/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Fusion, Friends, and Flerovium" - A brilliant scientist can make stars here on earth using lasers, an augmented reality game for kids to learn how to get along better, quantum computers are the future of computing, and meet a scientist who helped add new elements to the periodic table! (OAD 11/2/19)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"It Takes a Village" - Dr. Pete struggles to remove a grass seed from border collie Aspen's eye. Can he help the young pup see again? Then, Dr. Lewis gives a checkup to two orphaned baby wombats. And, Dr. Kate tries to cure sibling cats of a yearlong cat flu. Then, Dr. Alex hopes to find a forever home for a domesticated stray rat. (OAD 11/2/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Red, Red and Reid" - Hope assists with red FOX research, a trio of red squirrels return to the woods and Reid the fisherman takes Hope out to sea for a puffin release! (OAD 11/2/19)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"The Don-'key' to Friendship" - Opposites attract when a miniature donkey looks up to his large camel companion. Plus, an unexpected bond forms between a Weimaraner and a guinea pig. (OAD 11/23/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
