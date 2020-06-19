Scoop: Encore Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, July 4, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on July 4:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Maya" - Brandon rescues a 1-year-old corgi mix that seems like the perfect match for a couple interested in starting a family. But before the dog will be ready for her new home, she'll need a few lessons in manners. (OAD 4/4/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Downhill Ski Simulator" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the tech perfecting downhill skiing skills without snow; the engineering transforming theater seats; starting a fire with pull of a string; and how pictures were taken before film. (OAD 4/4/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Turtles, Teeth, and Technology" - On this week's episode, a marine biologist spends her day with baby sea turtles, a biomedical engineer uses techniques from the Mayans to improve modern dentistry, and a dancer trains robots to move a little more like you. (OAD 2/22/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Day at the Park" - Dr. Alex takes on the case of anxious Ralph, a German Shepherd mix who accidentally licked a fishing hook and got it stuck in his tongue. Then, Dr. Danni heads to a local park to volunteer with Pets in the Park - a charity that helps the less fortunate with their veterinary needs. (OAD 2/22/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Delayed Takeoff" - An eagle is ready for release, but getting him off the ground proves more difficult than expected, and a red FOX with mange needs Hope's help. (OAD 2/22/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"High Flying Hugs" - A goat whose legs were undeveloped at birth finds his footing with his best friend - a cat! Plus, a duck becomes a part of the dog pack when he befriends a corgi and a golden retriever. (OAD 1/25/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
