Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
09/26/2019 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : With Eleanor assuming the role of the architect, the group adapts to the challenges facing them when four test subjects inhabit a new neighborhood under their supervision.
From creator Michael Schur ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Parks and Recreation" and "Master of None") comes a unique comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, "House of Lies," "Veronica Mars"), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to THE GOOD PLACE instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding IN PLAIN SIGHT from Good Place Architect Michael (Ted Danson - "Cheers," "CSI" - in an Emmy Award-nominated performance), she's determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.
The first two seasons featured surprise after surprise and twist after twist, including a world-upending season one finale that threw everything up in the air. At the end of season two, Michael appeared in front of the Judge (Maya Rudolph, also Emmy nominated) to argue that the humans may have been judged unfairly, and deserve a second chance. With a snap of her fingers, the Judge sent the humans back to Earth, in a new timeline where they never died.
Also seeking redemption, along with Eleanor, are Senegalese philosopher Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper, "Paterson"), who is tortured by decision-making; elegant Pakistani-British socialite Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil, "Playing It Straight") and dance-obsessed Floridian Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto, "The Romeo Section"). Michael is aided by Janet (D'Arcy Carden, "Broad City"), a human-esque repository for all of the knowledge in the universe.
In addition to executive producing, Schur also serves as writer and showrunner. David Miner ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "30 Rock"), Morgan Sackett ("Parks and Recreation," "Veep") and Drew Goddard (Oscar-nominated writer of "The Martian") also executive produce.
"The Good Place" is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Friday, September 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of SUNNYSIDE on NBC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
From creator Michael Schur ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Parks and Recreation" and "Master of None") comes a unique comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, "House of Lies," "Veronica Mars"), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to THE GOOD PLACE instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding IN PLAIN SIGHT from Good Place Architect Michael (Ted Danson - "Cheers," "CSI" - in an Emmy Award-nominated performance), she's determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.
The first two seasons featured surprise after surprise and twist after twist, including a world-upending season one finale that threw everything up in the air. At the end of season two, Michael appeared in front of the Judge (Maya Rudolph, also Emmy nominated) to argue that the humans may have been judged unfairly, and deserve a second chance. With a snap of her fingers, the Judge sent the humans back to Earth, in a new timeline where they never died.
Also seeking redemption, along with Eleanor, are Senegalese philosopher Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper, "Paterson"), who is tortured by decision-making; elegant Pakistani-British socialite Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil, "Playing It Straight") and dance-obsessed Floridian Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto, "The Romeo Section"). Michael is aided by Janet (D'Arcy Carden, "Broad City"), a human-esque repository for all of the knowledge in the universe.
In addition to executive producing, Schur also serves as writer and showrunner. David Miner ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "30 Rock"), Morgan Sackett ("Parks and Recreation," "Veep") and Drew Goddard (Oscar-nominated writer of "The Martian") also executive produce.
"The Good Place" is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.