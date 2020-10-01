Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, October 16, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"1201" - A father and his 15-year-old son from Cincinnati, Ohio, help the Sharks get creative while sharing their solution for storing paint efficiently. Two tech-savvy entrepreneurs from Somerville, Massachusetts, put the pedal to the metal when they show off their portable electric vehicle charger. A husband and wife from Milltown, New Jersey, think they can smell success as they pitch their product designed to keep garments safe from bacteria and odor, while an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, tries to convince the Sharks he's brought blankets into the 21st century on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and guest Shark Blake Mycoskie.
