Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, May 21, 2020





"Literally Jumping the Shark" - "Holey Moley," America's favorite mini-golf competition series featuring commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and executive producer Stephen Curry, swings into season two, THURSDAY, MAY 21 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf - and physical - skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course. The premiere episode features new holes including Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two and Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts ensue, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark, the return of the fan-favorite windmill wipeouts and not one but two zip-line mishaps. Only one contestant will emerge as victorious, receiving the iconic "Holey Moley" plaid jacket and golden putter from course pro Stephen Curry, and return to the course later this season for the all-star grand finale to compete for the $250,000 prize. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Ava - Scottsdale, AZErik - Lincoln, NEJack - San Francisco, CAMarni - Lititz, PAMatt - Agoura Hills, CAMatthew - Richmond, VAStephanie - Montreal, CanadaTressa - Miami, FL"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

