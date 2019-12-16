Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, January 2, 2020
"Semi-Final and Final" - This week, the judges present the four remaining bakers with their toughest challenges yet. With the bakers hoping to wow Paul and Sherry with their culinary creations, it's a showdown of sugar and spice as only one baker can be named "America's Best Amateur Baker" on "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition," THURSDAY, JAN 2 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series, which is based on the U.K. hit "The Great British Baking Show," showcases bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named "America's Best Amateur Baker."
"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is hosted by Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams. Three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker and bestselling cookbook author Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Baking Show") return to judge the decadent and delicious treats these bakers will create while sharing advice and commentary in regard to the bakers' technique and skill.
"The Great American Baking Show" is from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.
