Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, January 30, 2022
See what's coming up on the season finale!
Three-time Emmy® nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times on the season finale. (TV-PG, L)
This week's contestants (and their hometowns):
Team Spicy Mamacitas: Gisela Rocha (Fontana, Calif.) and Larissa Merlan (Riverside, Calif.)
Team Un-Pho-Gettable: Frank James (San Antonio, Texas) and Justin Ford (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Team Virgin Margaritas: Stanton Roseman (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Jeni Coxson (Spanish Fork, Utah)
Team Oxtail: Michael Fikes (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Quentin Savwoir (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Team Corn: Evan Alvarez (Houston, Texas) and Madeline Alvarez (Houston, Texas)
Team Spicy Peppers: Steven Reyes (Oxnard, Calif.) and Melissa Cottingham (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch a clip from the series here:
