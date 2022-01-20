Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, January 30, 2022

See what's coming up on the season finale!

Jan. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, January 30, 2022 Three-time Emmy® nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times on the season finale. (TV-PG, L)

This week's contestants (and their hometowns):

Team Spicy Mamacitas: Gisela Rocha (Fontana, Calif.) and Larissa Merlan (Riverside, Calif.)

Team Un-Pho-Gettable: Frank James (San Antonio, Texas) and Justin Ford (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Team Virgin Margaritas: Stanton Roseman (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Jeni Coxson (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Team Oxtail: Michael Fikes (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Quentin Savwoir (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Team Corn: Evan Alvarez (Houston, Texas) and Madeline Alvarez (Houston, Texas)

Team Spicy Peppers: Steven Reyes (Oxnard, Calif.) and Melissa Cottingham (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch a clip from the series here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


