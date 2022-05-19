Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 26, 2022
8:00-10:01 p.m. – GREY’S ANATOMY: “Out for Blood/You Are the Blood” (1819/1820) (Season Finale)
"Out for Blood" - Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother, in the first hour of the season finale.
Guest starring is Kate Burton as Ellis Grey, Cedric Sanders as Simon Clark, BIANCA A. Santos as Kristen Clark, Kristen Lehman as Cora and Sandy Martin as Sally.
"You Are the Blood" - The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen's actions to help his fellow veterans come to light in the second hour of the season finale.
Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Cedric Sanders as Simon Clark and BIANCA A. Santos as Kristen Clark.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.
The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort FROM one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Watch a preview here:
Watch a preview here: