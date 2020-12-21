Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Amanda Peet continues her winning streak for the charity Big Sunday. Zachary Quinto plays for The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and Karamo Brown takes his shot at the million for the Hollywood Food Coalition. (TV-14, DL)"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize.In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.