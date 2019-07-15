Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, August 3, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, August 3, 2019"Homefront" - When one of their colleagues is arrested by Internal Affairs for lying on the witness stand, it leads to the release of three felons whose cases he worked on and the team being asked to check in on them now that they are free. Meanwhile, Officer Nolan finds out he is being sued by a man who claims he used excessive force which led to an injury on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, AUG. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 03/26/19)

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers and Michael Beach as Commander Percy West.

"Homefront" was written by Bill Rinier and Natalie Callaghan, and directed by April Mullen.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.

ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.



